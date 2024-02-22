West Bend shooting; Racine woman wounded, Milwaukee man arrested

article

A 31-year-old Racine woman was shot and wounded in West Bend early on Wednesday, Feb. 21.

Officials say around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, the woman was dropped off at Froedtert Hospital West Bend with a gunshot wound to her neck. An unknown man immediately left the scene after dropping her off.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Department responded to the hospital and got a description of the vehicle involved. The vehicle was located by a West Bend police officer a short time later – with the driver trying to walk away. The 38-year-old man from Milwaukee was taken into custody.

West Bend Police Department detectives determined the shooting occurred on S. Main Street as a result of an argument between the man and woman. A handgun was recovered.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The Milwaukee man has been placed in the Washington County Jail for attempted first-degree homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The woman remains hospitalized – and is expected to recover.