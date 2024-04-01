Great horned owl nests on West Bend couple's balcony, gains following

A West Bend couple is getting a front seat to a rare glimpse of nature.

A great horned owl has nested in a flowerpot on their balcony.

Lately, Christine Moczynski doesn't even have to step outside of her door of her River Shores condo to get up close with nature. For the last few weeks, she's had an unexpected visitor.

In March, Moczynski noticed something unusual on her balcony. Not long after, she realized why when she came face-to-face with a great horned owl.

"She refuses to pay rent. Squatter, she’s a squatter," Moczynski said. "I saw the red pot had this perfectly carved out crater in it and dirt was all over the place."

The female bird of prey she named "River" nested in a flowerpot, laying two eggs. For the past few weeks, this is where she spends most of her days.

Every now and again, her mate, Moczynski calls "Oscar" pays a visit.

"It’s unbelievable, really," she said.

Christine and her husband John have created social media accounts for "the Potted Owl" and set up cameras for a livestream.

"I think it’s so cool she chose this balcony in West Bend to lay her eggs," said Amy Jones, a neighbor. "It’s peaceful just watching her sometimes."

People from all over are now glued to the cameras, waiting for the moment the eggs hatch and more visitors move-in.

The Wisconsin DNR said this is quite rare. They said great horned owls often make use of elevated perches that allow them to survey the land below.

It usually takes more than a month for eggs to hatch, and another 9-10 weeks before the owlets are able to take flight.