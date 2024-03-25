West Bend Samaritan Health Center future uncertain; up for sale

Residents at the Samaritan Health Center in West Bend are feeling uncertainty about the beloved facility that they call home after it was put up for sale. They say they're tired of not knowing what's next.

There was a private buyer for the facility, but they pulled out of the deal in February.

"We're concerned on what the future holds for all is us," said Bill Coch. "Everybody is in limbo. You see how many people are affected, but their families, the staff and their families."

Bill Coch has multiple sclerosis and has relied on the care and services that this space offers.

"It is our hope trying to get some attention that the county supervisors their motion to sell," added Coch.

Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann says the county is looking out for the residents.

"Our main hope is that we are able to find a high quality buyer. The last five years has been a real journey for us trying to figure out the best way to save Samaritan, and I think in the long run, that we found that to save Samaritan we must sell Samaritan," said Schoemann.

Schoemann says he hopes they can find a new buyer in the coming months.

"We believe it is for the private sector to take over and be able to do it with the economy that the county can't do," Schoemann added.

These residents hope more can be done.

"I found my forever home and now the uncertainty of if they find a buyer we just don't know," said Debra.