Fond du Lac homicide; drug deal gone wrong, prosecutors say

Prosecutors said a drug deal gone wrong is what led up to the fatal stabbing of a 33-year-old West Bend woman earlier this month.

20-year-old Annaka Trudell of Fond du Lac has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide, per a criminal complaint that was filed on Wednesday, Feb. 28.

The victim, Ashley Calo, was found stabbed to death after her car crashed outside a bar. She was found slumped over behind the wheel with her child in the car.

Prosecutors say Trudell and Dawson Miller, a 21-year-old Fond du Lac man, made arrangements to buy drugs from Calo, but they planned to rob her instead.

Annaka Trudell

During the robbery, prosecutors said Calo was stabbed in the chest.

Miller is also facing charges, including felony murder and aiding or harboring a felon.

Trudell is being held on a $2 million cash bond and Miller on a $1 million cash bond.

Calo's 3-year-old son was in the backseat when it happened.

A GoFundMe was created to pay for Calo’s funeral. FOX6 News previously reported that any remaining money will go to her young son.