Germantown police: Bicyclist hit, driver arrested for OWI

The Brief Germantown police arrested a driver for OWI after a bicyclist was hit. The bicyclist was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. While at the crash scene, officers saw an unrelated vehicle drive past with "heavy front-end damage" and arrested the driver for OWI as well.



Germantown police arrested a driver for operating while intoxicated after a bicyclist was hit on Pilgrim Road late Thursday night, Oct. 2.

Bicyclist hit

Police were called to the scene near Pilgrim Road and Lyle Lane just after 10:30 p.m. The bicyclist, a 60-year-old from Germantown, was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The driver who police said hit the bicyclist, a 55-year-old Germantown man, was arrested for OWI. He was taken to the Washington County Jail.

The Wisconsin State Patrol was called in to help with crash reconstruction, and the northbound lanes of Pilgrim Road near Lyle Lane were closed for roughly three hours.

Another OWI

While at the crash scene, officers saw an unrelated vehicle drive past with "heavy front-end damage" around 12:50 a.m. on Friday. Officers conducted a traffic stop and arrested the driver, a 36-year-old Menomonee Falls woman, for OWI.

Further investigation determined the woman had crashed into a roadway sign on Pilgrim Road just north of Mequon Road.