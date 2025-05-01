Free Summerfest tickets at UScellular locations; find out where, when

article

The Brief You have the opportunity to land two free Summerfest tickets for the 2025 Big Gig. UScellular will be giving away the tickets at four locations in southeast Wisconsin.



UScellular announced on Thursday, May 1 that it will give away 4,000 Summerfest tickets at four southeastern Wisconsin store locations.

Free Summerfest tickets

What we know:

A news release from UScellular says the public can receive their free Summerfest tickets at the following UScellular stores on Monday, May 5, beginning at 10 a.m. There is no purchase necessary and each guest can receive two tickets.

16720 W. Bluemound Road, Brookfield

5275 S. 76th Street, Greendale

2860 S. Green Bay Road, Suite 400, Racine

W183N9609 Appleton Avenue, Germantown

At each store, attendees can enter to win a VIP Summerfest Pack, including one pair of UScellular 3-Day passes, three pairs of wristbands to the UScellular Connection Stage Backstage Loft/Pit to a show of their choice and a UScellular swag bag.

UScellular also announced plans to bring back an enhanced version of its popular US Mode Lounge, located at the UScellular Connection Stage. A news release says the lounge, which debuted in 2023, is designed to foster meaningful connections and establish healthier digital habits, giving attendees the opportunity to enjoy interactive activities and relax in a vibrant and fun atmosphere.

What you can do:

For this year’s complete stage lineup and more information, go to Summerfest.com.

Summerfest will happen on Milwaukee's lakefront on the following three weekends this summer:

June 19-21

June 26-28

July 3-5