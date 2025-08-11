Southeast Wisconsin historic flooding; Germantown sees heavy damage

The Brief Flooding in Germantown caused road washouts and heavy property damage, estimated in the hundreds of thousands of dollars. Village officials have received at least 170 damage reports from residents. Free bulky item pickup for flood-damaged items begins Wednesday.



Parts of Germantown saw roads washed away and neighborhoods flooded over the weekend.

What we know:

Starting Aug. 9, severe storms and record rainfall caused flooding, structural damage, evacuations and power outages in multiple parts of the state.

The damage in Germantown left behind hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage, according to the village administrator.

Some areas remain filled with water as residents work to clean up. Driving through the community, the destruction is clear.

Rockfield Road, just west of Goldendale Road, was washed out when flooding from a nearby creek – which ultimately flows to the Milwaukee River – destroyed the roadway and culvert. The force of the water also caused heavy erosion.

At Maple and Lilac roads, streets remain covered in water.

Crews have been working since early Sunday morning to respond to flooding and storm damage.

What they're saying:

"We’ve seen heavy damage to roads, we’ve seen flooding and closure of road," Germantown village administrator Steve Kreklow said. "We’ve heard from a lot [of] residents about basement backups and damage to private property, stormwater getting into their homes. Just today we had 170 calls from residents who were reporting damage."

What you can do:

The village is encouraging residents who sustained property damage to call 211 to report it, which helps officials determine the scope of damage and direct resources.

Additionally, starting on Wednesday, residents can put out bulky damaged items for free curbside pickup.