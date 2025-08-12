Germantown flooding: Riversbend Circle residents evacuate Tuesday

The Brief Flooding in Germantown, paired with power outages, prompted evacuations Tuesday. It was in the Riversbend Circle subdivision, between I-41 and the Menomonee River. Fire Chief John Delain said there are 47 houses, which are all multifamily or duplexes.



Flooding in Germantown, paired with power outages, prompted evacuations in the village's Riversbend Circle subdivision on Tuesday, Aug. 12.

What they're saying:

The subdivision is located just north of County Line Road between the Menomonee River and I-41. Fire Chief John Delain said there are 47 houses, which are all multifamily or duplexes, in the subdivision.

The fire department began preparing to evacuate residents around 8 a.m. Delain said water in some areas was 2–3 feet deep, "high enough that most cars can't get through it."

"This is the most serious flood I've seen in Germantown," the fire chief added. "I'm a lifelong resident. I can't recall anything even close to this."

Flooding on Riversbend Circle, Germantown

Delain said personnel evacuated some residents while others were able to self-evacuate. Four residents wished to stay. Village administrator Steve Kreklow said residents will be taken to Germantown High School.

"Anytime you have floodwaters, the dangers are immense. You could be swept away in those waters. You could become trapped in your house," Delain said. "I would absolutely say this is a life-threatening situation. However, this is their private property, and we can't make them leave."

One resident was rescued from the area on Monday. Delain also said there was one fatality and one injury on Monday, possibly related to carbon monoxide from a generator.

Germantown issued a state of emergency due to flooding on Sunday. Kreklow said the level of flooding that arose Tuesday was isolated to the Riversbend Circle area.