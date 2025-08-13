Germantown flood recovery; families return to their homes, survey damage

The Brief Germantown residents are doing what they can to get in their homes in the wake of devastating flooding. Some residents left the Riversbend Circle subdivision – all part of a voluntary evacuation. The fire chief says residents can return home whenever they like, since the evacuation was voluntary.



The Village of Germantown has been hit especially hard by flooding from recent storms.

On Tuesday, Aug. 12, crews helped residents living in a subdivision evacuate their homes. Now, many are faced with the aftermath.

Flood recovery in Germantown

What we know:

Running fans, spaced out furniture and a strong odor. It is how the Biank family is dealing with the damage left in their basement.

Germantown flooding recovery

The family is among those who decided to stay in their Riversbend Circle subdivision home on Tuesday – after a voluntary evacuation took place.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Germantown Fire Chief John Delain said the water in the subdivision and on County Line Road has gone down significantly. This, after there was more than two feet of water in the area on Tuesday.

Germantown flooding recovery

What they're saying:

"The village building inspection department is heading out over there right now to assess any damage that may have occurred to help get those residents back running again," Delain said.

For now, Chief Delain said crews are helping remove debris to allow water pumps to flow more smoothly.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"I guess by another day, day-and-a-half, it should be pretty clear," Delain said.

Germantown flooding recovery

Chief Delain said people who live in the subdivision can return to their homes whenever they choose – since the evacuation was voluntary.