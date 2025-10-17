Expand / Collapse search

Drugs, gun found during Germantown traffic stop; man arrested

Published  October 17, 2025 5:57am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • One person was arrested for drugs following a traffic stop in Germantown on Oct. 11.
    • The officer conducted a traffic stop after he observed a vehicle with no rear license plate on I-41 near Holy Hill Road.
    • It was determined that the driver, a 41-year-old Milwaukee man, had an active warrant through the West Allis Police Department.

GERMANTOWN, Wis. - A 41-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody by Germantown police on Oct. 11 after drugs and a gun were found in his vehicle during a traffic stop. 

What we know:

According to Germantown police, an officer conducted a traffic stop after he spotted a vehicle with no rear license plate on I-41 near Holy Hill Road.

During the traffic stop, it was determined that the driver, a 41-year-old Milwaukee man, had an active warrant through the West Allis Police Department.

While on scene, a K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics. 

A search of the vehicle led to the seizure of:

  • 1 handgun
  • 20.84 grams of cocaine
  • 25 grams of marijuana
  • 320 Gabapentin pills
  • 6 Alprazolam pills
  • 55 Suboxone strips
  • Drug paraphernalia

What's next:

The driver was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail. He was charged with multiple felonies, including:

  • Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
  • Felony Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine (2nd or subsequent)
  • Felony Manufacture or Delivery of Prescription Drugs (2nd or subsequent)
  • Felony Possession with Intent to Deliver Non-Narcotics (2nd or subsequent)
  • Possession of THC
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Germantown Police Department. 

