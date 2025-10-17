Drugs, gun found during Germantown traffic stop; man arrested
GERMANTOWN, Wis. - A 41-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody by Germantown police on Oct. 11 after drugs and a gun were found in his vehicle during a traffic stop.
What we know:
According to Germantown police, an officer conducted a traffic stop after he spotted a vehicle with no rear license plate on I-41 near Holy Hill Road.
During the traffic stop, it was determined that the driver, a 41-year-old Milwaukee man, had an active warrant through the West Allis Police Department.
While on scene, a K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics.
A search of the vehicle led to the seizure of:
- 1 handgun
- 20.84 grams of cocaine
- 25 grams of marijuana
- 320 Gabapentin pills
- 6 Alprazolam pills
- 55 Suboxone strips
- Drug paraphernalia
What's next:
The driver was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail. He was charged with multiple felonies, including:
- Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
- Felony Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine (2nd or subsequent)
- Felony Manufacture or Delivery of Prescription Drugs (2nd or subsequent)
- Felony Possession with Intent to Deliver Non-Narcotics (2nd or subsequent)
- Possession of THC
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Germantown Police Department.