Drugs, gun found during Germantown traffic stop; man arrested

A 41-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody by Germantown police on Oct. 11 after drugs and a gun were found in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

What we know:

According to Germantown police, an officer conducted a traffic stop after he spotted a vehicle with no rear license plate on I-41 near Holy Hill Road.

During the traffic stop, it was determined that the driver, a 41-year-old Milwaukee man, had an active warrant through the West Allis Police Department.

While on scene, a K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics.

A search of the vehicle led to the seizure of:

1 handgun

20.84 grams of cocaine

25 grams of marijuana

320 Gabapentin pills

6 Alprazolam pills

55 Suboxone strips

Drug paraphernalia

What's next:

The driver was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail. He was charged with multiple felonies, including:

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Felony Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine (2nd or subsequent)

Felony Manufacture or Delivery of Prescription Drugs (2nd or subsequent)

Felony Possession with Intent to Deliver Non-Narcotics (2nd or subsequent)

Possession of THC

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia