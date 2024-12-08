The Brief Germantown's Windsong subdivision held its annual "Luminary Night" on Sunday. The annual tradition collects donations for St. Boniface's food pantry. For a mile and a half, the streets are lined with candles, lights and more.



A Germantown neighborhood took the holiday spirit up a notch for a good cause on Sunday.

The entire Windsong subdivision – more than 100 homes – lit up for "Luminary Night" to benefit St. Boniface's food pantry, which serves Washington County. The annual tradition started in 1993.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"The whole spirit of sharing and donating to the food pantry is probably unique," said Jan Miller, a member of the Windsong homeowners associate board.

For a mile and a half, the streets are lined with candles, projections and Santa's helpers. It comes at a time of year when organizers say the food pantry is in dire need.

"Luminary Night" in Germantown's Windsong neighborhood

"The Sunday after Thanksgiving, the shelves are bare," Miller said. "There’s lots of good cheer, and I think that we are exuding the actual spirit of Christmas, which is sharing and giving."

John Plenke and his family have lived in Windsong for more than 20 years. Luminary Night is something they look forward to each holiday season.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"Every year, seems like we break a record of people coming through," he said. "It’s the spirit of Christmas. A lot of houses have music playing, people are happy, and it is just a nice time of year to be here."

During the season of giving, the holiday spirit in the neighborhood does just that.

If you missed Sunday's light show but still want to donate to St. Boniface's food pantry, visit the parish's website.