Germantown stabbing; man charged, arrested in Indiana after pursuit

A man has been criminally charged in connection with a stabbing that occurred in the Village of Germantown on June 15.

Melvin Hinston-Reed has been charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon and physical abuse of a child – intentionally causing bodily harm, use of a dangerous weapon.

What we know:

According to police, around 7:55 a.m. on June 15, officers responded to an apartment on Legend Avenue just south of Catskill Lane for the report of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, a Germantown Police Department lieutenant was met by a 15-year-old girl who reported that her mother was bleeding. The 41-year-old woman was taken to Froedtert Hospital for life-threatening injuries.

The 15-year-old girl was also injured in this incident. She was taken to Children's Wisconsin for her injuries.

The suspect in this case was later identified as Hinston-Reed. He was located in Gary, Indiana. After a police chase and crash, he was taken into custody.

What's next:

The extradition process is currently underway.