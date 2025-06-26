Germantown stabbing; man charged, arrested in Indiana after pursuit
GERMANTOWN, Wis. - A man has been criminally charged in connection with a stabbing that occurred in the Village of Germantown on June 15.
Melvin Hinston-Reed has been charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon and physical abuse of a child – intentionally causing bodily harm, use of a dangerous weapon.
What we know:
According to police, around 7:55 a.m. on June 15, officers responded to an apartment on Legend Avenue just south of Catskill Lane for the report of a stabbing.
Upon arrival, a Germantown Police Department lieutenant was met by a 15-year-old girl who reported that her mother was bleeding. The 41-year-old woman was taken to Froedtert Hospital for life-threatening injuries.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
The 15-year-old girl was also injured in this incident. She was taken to Children's Wisconsin for her injuries.
The suspect in this case was later identified as Hinston-Reed. He was located in Gary, Indiana. After a police chase and crash, he was taken into custody.
What's next:
The extradition process is currently underway.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Germantown Police Department.