Investigation underway in officer-involved death in Caledonia
CALEDONIA, Wis.– The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating an officer-involved death that occurred while trying to take a suspect into custody on the morning of Monday, May 18 in Caledonia.As a Caledonia Police Officer attempted to take the suspect into custody, a physical altercation occurred with the subject.
26-year-old Racine man accused of driving drunk with 2 kids in his SUV, PBT registered .219
RACINE -- A 26-year-old Racine man faces criminal charges for allegedly driving drunk with kids in his vehicle.
Police: Michigan man charged in theft from Caledonia man, linked to similar crime in multiple states
CALEDONIA -- A 25-year-old Michigan man has been charged with felony theft-false representation after he falsely identified himself as a warrant officer and stole $4,000 from a man in Caledonia.According to a criminal complaint, Xinfeng Zhu identified himself as a warrant officer named "David Wiseman" in a phone call to a man from Caledonia on March 8, 2018.
Officials: Officer justified in fatal shooting of man during Caledonia burglary probe
RACINE COUNTY -- Racine County authorities say a police officer was justified when he pulled the trigger on a man who struck him with a meat cleaver.
'Nice blinker, (expletive):' 5 days in jail for Cudahy woman convicted in Caledonia road rage fight
CALEDONIA -- One of two women accused in connection with a July road rage fight in Caledonia was sentenced to serve five days in jail with Huber release.Katelynn Vogel, 19, of Cudahy pleaded guilty Tuesday to two misdemeanor charges -- carrying a concealed weapon, and disorderly conduct.
Driver suffers minor injuries after SUV took down power poles in Caledonia
CALEDONIA -- A driver suffered minor injuries in a crash that took down power lines in Caledonia Sunday afternoon, Oct. 6.It happened around 5 p.m. on Middle Road near 5 Mile Road.Caledonia police said the crash involved a single SUV, and power lines were down in the area.The roadway was blocked from 5 Mile Road to Cardinal Lane due to the downed power lines.
Police ID man shot, killed by officer during burglary investigation in Caledonia
CALEDONIA -- Police held a news conference Monday morning, Aug. 19 after a man was shot and killed by an officer on Crystal Spring near Richmond Drive during a burglary investigation in Caledonia in Racine County Sunday, Aug. 18 -- joined by Racine police and deputies after an officer was hurt in the line of duty.
Police: Officer fatally shot burglary suspect on Crystal Spring near Richmond in Caledonia
CALEDONIA -- A burglary suspect was shot and killed by an officer on Crystal Spring near Richmond Drive in Caledonia in Racine County Sunday, Aug. 18.Caledonia police said around 5 p.m., officers responded to a burglary in progress on Crystal Spring -- where a uniformed officer encountered a male "who immediately engaged the officer with an edged weapon, causing a serious head wound to the officer."The injured officer discharged his duty weapon, striking the individual, ending the threat.The officer was taken to the hospital.
Caught on camera: Police need help identifying 2 Walgreens theft suspects
CALEDONIA -- Police are seeking assistance in identifying two suspects accused of stealing from a Walgreens in the Village of Caledonia on Friday, July 26.According to police, the suspects stole over $1,000 in merchandise form the store.
'Nice blinker, (expletive):' 2 women charged after road rage fight caught on camera in Caledonia
CALEDONIA -- Charges were filed Wednesday, July 24 against two women after a road rage fight was caught on camera Sunday, July 21 in Caledonia.
Caledonia police: 4 accused of severely assaulting man in fight following road rage incident
CALEDONIA -- Caledonia police on Monday, July 22 asked for help identifying four people involved in a fight after a road rage incident in which a man was severely assaulted.
Serious crash temporarily closes lanes on I-41/94 NB at County G in Racine County
RACINE COUNTY -- A serious crash closed lanes on I-41/94 northbound at County Highway G Sunday night, July 14 in Racine County.
31-year-old man dead following motorcycle crash in Caledonia
CALEDONIA -- A 31-year-old man is dead following a motorcycle accident in Caledonia early morning Sunday, July 14.According to police, the man was headed east on County Line Road when it appears he lost control of his motorcycle.
Police: Man finds 'funny money' visiting Caledonia watering hole
CALEDONIA -- Police in Caledonia say a man found some "funny money" on the ground while visiting a local watering hole on Friday night, July 5.According to Caledonia police, the man "thought he made an easy $50" but when he looked a little closer, it was obvious it wasn't real.Officials shared photos of the fake cash. "The big white and orange Chinese characters are also a giveaway," police said in a Facebook post.
Caledonia police ID father fatally shot by daughter's boyfriend after firing round at them
CALEDONIA -- Caledonia police on Wednesday, May 29 identified the 55-year-old man shot and killed in a home on Tanglewood Avenue Tuesday morning.The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m.Police identified the victim as Robert Luckfield Jr.According to police, an argument between Luckfield Jr.
Caledonia police: Boyfriend fatally shot girlfriend's father after 55-year-old fired round at them
CALEDONIA -- A 55-year-old man was killed after an argument with his daughter's live-in boyfriend led to gunfire in Caledonia, according to police.It happened at a home on Tanglewood Avenue near Wedgewood on Tuesday, May 28.Police said during the argument, the 55-year-old father fired a round from a handgun at his daughter and her boyfriend.The couple retreated to a bedroom, police said, and the daughter's boyfriend armed himself with a rifle.
Prosecutors: Man offered to pay victim $100 so she wouldn't testify in sexual assault case
RACINE COUNTY -- A Pleasant Prairie man is facing charges in separate cases -- accused of sexually assaulting a woman, and then offering to pay her $100 not to testify against him.Andrew Simonds, 29, faces the below charges in separate cases:Filed Feb. 5, 2018:
Probation for Caledonia man accused of dumping overdose victim's body in Franklin ditch
CALEDONIA -- A Caledonia man accused of dumping an overdose victim's body in Franklin in November 2017 was sentenced to probation after he pleaded guilty Tuesday, March 26.Wayne Slagle, 58, entered the plea to one misdemeanor charge of failing to report a death/unusual circumstances.