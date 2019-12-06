CALEDONIA -- A burglary suspect was shot and killed by an officer on Crystal Spring near Richmond Drive in Caledonia in Racine County Sunday, Aug. 18.Caledonia police said around 5 p.m., officers responded to a burglary in progress on Crystal Spring -- where a uniformed officer encountered a male "who immediately engaged the officer with an edged weapon, causing a serious head wound to the officer."The injured officer discharged his duty weapon, striking the individual, ending the threat.The officer was taken to the hospital.

August 18, 2019