Investigation underway in officer-involved death in Caledonia

Investigation underway in officer-involved death in Caledonia

CALEDONIA, Wis.– The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating an officer-involved death that occurred while trying to take a suspect into custody on the morning of Monday, May 18 in Caledonia.As a Caledonia Police Officer attempted to take the suspect into custody, a physical altercation occurred with the subject.

Driver suffers minor injuries after SUV took down power poles in Caledonia

Driver suffers minor injuries after SUV took down power poles in Caledonia

CALEDONIA -- A driver suffered minor injuries in a crash that took down power lines in Caledonia Sunday afternoon, Oct. 6.It happened around 5 p.m. on Middle Road near 5 Mile Road.Caledonia police said the crash involved a single SUV, and power lines were down in the area.The roadway was blocked from 5 Mile Road to Cardinal Lane due to the downed power lines.

Police ID man shot, killed by officer during burglary investigation in Caledonia

Police ID man shot, killed by officer during burglary investigation in Caledonia

CALEDONIA -- Police held a news conference Monday morning, Aug. 19 after a man was shot and killed by an officer on Crystal Spring near Richmond Drive during a burglary investigation in Caledonia in Racine County Sunday, Aug. 18 -- joined by Racine police and deputies after an officer was hurt in the line of duty.

Police: Officer fatally shot burglary suspect on Crystal Spring near Richmond in Caledonia

Police: Officer fatally shot burglary suspect on Crystal Spring near Richmond in Caledonia

CALEDONIA -- A burglary suspect was shot and killed by an officer on Crystal Spring near Richmond Drive in Caledonia in Racine County Sunday, Aug. 18.Caledonia police said around 5 p.m., officers responded to a burglary in progress on Crystal Spring -- where a uniformed officer encountered a male "who immediately engaged the officer with an edged weapon, causing a serious head wound to the officer."The injured officer discharged his duty weapon, striking the individual, ending the threat.The officer was taken to the hospital.

31-year-old man dead following motorcycle crash in Caledonia

31-year-old man dead following motorcycle crash in Caledonia

CALEDONIA -- A 31-year-old man is dead following a motorcycle accident in Caledonia early morning Sunday, July 14.According to police, the man was headed east on County Line Road when it appears he lost control of his motorcycle.

Police: Man finds 'funny money' visiting Caledonia watering hole

Police: Man finds 'funny money' visiting Caledonia watering hole

CALEDONIA -- Police in Caledonia say a man found some "funny money" on the ground while visiting a local watering hole on Friday night, July 5.According to Caledonia police, the man "thought he made an easy $50" but when he looked a little closer, it was obvious it wasn't real.Officials shared photos of the fake cash. "The big white and orange Chinese characters are also a giveaway," police said in a Facebook post.

Caledonia police: Boyfriend fatally shot girlfriend's father after 55-year-old fired round at them

Caledonia police: Boyfriend fatally shot girlfriend's father after 55-year-old fired round at them

CALEDONIA -- A 55-year-old man was killed after an argument with his daughter's live-in boyfriend led to gunfire in Caledonia, according to police.It happened at a home on Tanglewood Avenue near Wedgewood on Tuesday, May 28.Police said during the argument, the 55-year-old father fired a round from a handgun at his daughter and her boyfriend.The couple retreated to a bedroom, police said, and the daughter's boyfriend armed himself with a rifle.