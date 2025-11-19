Caledonia food pantry sparks surge in 'little free' sites across the area

The Brief Neighbors in Caledonia and Milwaukee are adapting the "little free library" concept into 24/7 food pantries. Little Free Pantry on Middle Rd owner Murphy Bierbach says between five and 20 people use her pantry each day. Social media has helped spread the idea, inspiring additional pantries as families continue to struggle with food insecurity.



The government shutdown is over, but food insecurity is not.

What we know:

In Caledonia, a familiar concept is getting a twist: instead of little free libraries filled with books, neighbors are stocking little free pantries with food.

Murphy Bierbach of Caledonia started the Little Free Pantry on Middle Road after seeing how the pause in FoodShare benefits affected the community.

She said she originally envisioned "a little shelf" for anyone who needed a meal, but the demand quickly outgrew that idea. A month after launching her 24/7 outdoor pantry, she now sees steady daily use and growing community support.

What they're saying:

"I was thinking I would just have a little shelf for people that needed it and its like we are having between five or 20 people come a day to use it," Bierbach said.

As her pantry gained attention on social media, others followed her lead. Bierbach said additional little free pantries have begun popping up, including one near South 21st Street in Milwaukee, where the owner says it sees heavy foot traffic and steady need.

It's a double-edged sword because I am heartbroken that it's a necessity that this is the state of our country," Bierbach said. "Food is a basic human right and everyone should have access to food."