Contact 6 helps consumers save $62,000 in April 2025

The Brief Contact 6 helped a Caledonia man get a refund for a snowblower after he says it stopped working after the first winter. A Grafton man credits Contact 6 with helping him get five fraudulent overseas charges dropped from his credit card. A Menomonee Falls man says Contact 6 helped him get a medical bill waived after a billing mistake. It was his second resolution through Contact 6.



Frustrated with customer service, three men decided they'd had enough. Their problems were different, but they all found relief with Contact 6's help.

Bad batteries

What we know:

After more than two years and dozens of bad batteries, Michael Hickman gave up on this snowblower. He says the snowblower stopped working after one season. The company responded by sending him new batteries repeatedly.

"When those batteries came. none of them worked," said Hickman.

The Caledonia man says the company sent him a total of 32 batteries. The snowblower uses four. He was also sent new charging stations and two replacement snowblowers.

"Destroy the snowblower," Hickman recalled the company telling him.

Hickman sent the company a video of him destroying its products with a sledgehammer. Hickman says the third time he was asked to dismantle the snowblower, his fiancé had a suggestion.

"Why don't you actually Contact 6?" recalled Hickman. "I said, 'You're right. I am.'"

Michael Hickman

Hickman says the company went from offering in-store credit only to sending him a full refund.

"You guys are worth getting in contact with," said Hickman. "You guys get this job done."

April Savings

By the numbers:

Hickman's refund of $1,048 is among the 15 cases that consumer say Contact 6 helped to resolve in April. Working behind the scenes, Contact 6's associate producer, Annette, helped FOX6 viewers save $62,006.15.

Fraudulent Transactions

What we know:

Among those resolutions was Ken Spitz's case. The Grafton man wrote to Contact 6 after discovering four fraudulent overseas charges to his credit card.

"I was being transferred to different departments and I wasn't getting the answers that I wanted," recalled Spitz.

Ken Spitz

Contact 6 wrote to Spitz's bank and the charges amounting to $3,997.46 were dropped.

"It gave me some relief," said Spitz. "I was very pleased by the outcome."

Medical Bill Mistake

What we know:

Bruce Buenning of Menomonee Falls also found relief through Contact 6 after getting a $907 renal ultrasound bill. Buenning says his insurance had no record of the procedure.

Bruce Buenning

Buenning says he called customer service repeatedly, but the bill was resent.

"It was getting really frustrating especially when they said they were going to collections on me," said Buenning.

Contact 6 reached out to the hospital system on his behalf. The bill was written off.

"They called me and said they had processed the claim incorrectly," said Buenning. "This was a great relief off my mind."

Bruce Buenning

It was Buenning's second resolution with the assistance of Contact 6.

Need help?

What you can do:

