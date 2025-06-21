Caledonia police chase, Racine man guilty at trial
RACINE, Wis. - A Racine man charged with several felonies relating to a police chase back in July 2022 has been found guilty on most of the charges.
Guilty at trial
In Court:
On Wednesday, a jury found 44-year-old Bobby Shelby guilty of fleeing police, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and two counts of felony bail jumping – but not guilty of attempted third-degree sexual assault and another count of felony bail jumping.
Shelby's sentencing hearing is scheduled for Aug. 18.
Caledonia police chase
The backstory:
The high-speed chase happened on July 22, 2022. Officers tried to stop a vehicle near Nicholson and Northwestern for an equipment violation, but the driver, Shelby, took off.
The chase reached 120 mph as it headed for Racine. Police called it off due to concerns about public safety.
At the time, law enforcement said Shelby had a lengthy criminal history that included nearly one dozen convictions.
The Source: FOX6 previously reported on the incident in 2022. Court information is publicly available on the Wisconsin Circuit Court Access website.