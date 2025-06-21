article

The Brief A Racine man charged with several felonies related to a police chase was found guilty at trial. The 44-year-old was acquitted on two counts, including attempted sexual assault. He is scheduled to be sentenced in August.



A Racine man charged with several felonies relating to a police chase back in July 2022 has been found guilty on most of the charges.

Guilty at trial

In Court:

On Wednesday, a jury found 44-year-old Bobby Shelby guilty of fleeing police, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and two counts of felony bail jumping – but not guilty of attempted third-degree sexual assault and another count of felony bail jumping.

Shelby's sentencing hearing is scheduled for Aug. 18.

The backstory:

The high-speed chase happened on July 22, 2022. Officers tried to stop a vehicle near Nicholson and Northwestern for an equipment violation, but the driver, Shelby, took off.

The chase reached 120 mph as it headed for Racine. Police called it off due to concerns about public safety.

At the time, law enforcement said Shelby had a lengthy criminal history that included nearly one dozen convictions.