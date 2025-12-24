Caledonia fatal crash, man dead after colliding with semi cab

article

A man died in a Caledonia crash late Tuesday night, Dec. 23.

Crash Scene:

It happened at Northwestern and Carol, just east of I-41, shortly before 10:30 p.m. Police and fire crews arrived at the scene to find a 31-year-old Racine man dead.

The Wisconsin State Patrol responded to assist with the crash investigation.

According to police, a preliminary investigation determined the man was headed west on Northwestern Avenue and collided with the back of a slow-moving semi cab, which had no trailer attached. The semi's driver, a 41-year-old from Illinois, is cooperating with the investigation.

What you can do:

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has additional information is asked to call Caledonia Police Det. Lakentric Thomas at 262-835-4423 (ext. 1021).

