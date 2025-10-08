Data center in Caledonia; Microsoft shuts down plans to build

article

The Brief Microsoft canceled plans for a data center in Caledonia, Wisconsin. The decision was based on negative community feedback about the project. Microsoft officials say they remain committed to investing in southeast Wisconsin, but will seek a different site.



Microsoft confirmed for FOX6 News on Wednesday, Oct. 8, that the company has decided to shut down plans to build a data center in Caledonia.

No data center in Caledonia

What they're saying:

A Microsoft spokesperson issued the following statement on the decision:

"Based on the community feedback we heard, we have chosen not to move forward with this site; we remain committed to investing in Southeast Wisconsin and look forward to working with the Village of Caledonia and Racine County leaders to identify a site that aligns with community priorities and our long-term development goals."

What had been proposed

The backstory:

Microsoft announced plans earlier this year to build on a site west of the We Energies power plant, off Highway 32 and south of County Line Road in Caledonia.

Microsoft had proposed building a large-scale facility that would house servers and data processing equipment, requiring significant infrastructure for power, cooling and stormwater systems.

Company representatives and local economic development officials told residents the project would boost the tax base and provide resources for schools, public safety and infrastructure.

But many residents voiced opposition, raising concerns about environmental impact, quality of life and potential grid instability.

This is a developing story.