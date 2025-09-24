Microsoft Caledonia data center plans; residents voice frustration

The Brief Residents filled Caledonia Village Hall to oppose Microsoft’s proposed third Racine County data center on Wednesday. Concerns include stormwater drainage, noise pollution, and long-term community impact. The Plan Commission will end up voting on rezoning before the issue goes to the full board.



Caledonia residents are still sounding off about a proposed Microsoft data center after a neighborhood information meeting Wednesday night, Sept. 24.

For some, frustrations are only growing.

What we know:

Microsoft and the Village of Caledonia hosted a community meeting for residents to ask questions and learn more about the project. Many, however, said they left disappointed.

It was a crowded village hall for the second time this week.

The facility would be the company’s third in Racine County. But before moving forward, the 245 acres in question need to be rezoned for light industry.

The area sits west of the We Energies power plant, off Highway 32 and south of County Line Road.

What they're saying:

Mick Moore, who sits on Caledonia’s Plan Commission, supports rezoning the land.

"I’m pretty sure I will vote in favor of it because the village needs to move forth with progress," he said.

Not all residents agree.

"I live one mile south of this proposed datacenter," said resident Jennifer Berg. "I’m very concerned about the noise."

She also raised concerns about stormwater drainage.

Resident Scott Schemming said the project should be left to voters.

"Make this a referendum for the people if you want to break the land, use the land, let them pay for a referendum to see if we want them here," he said. "They’ll lose."

Microsoft declined an interview after the meeting.

What's next:

The Caledonia Plan Commission will next decide whether to recommend the rezoning, with the final vote to come before the full board.