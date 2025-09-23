Microsoft reveals Caledonia data center plans; residents raise concerns

The Brief Microsoft confirmed it is behind "Project Nova," a proposed data center in Caledonia, its third in Racine County. More than 100 residents attended a public meeting, with concerns about environmental impact, noise and long-term land use. The project is still in the early planning phase, with rezoning and community input needed before moving forward.



Microsoft confirmed Tuesday, Sept. 23, it is behind a proposed data center project in Caledonia – but dozens of residents voiced strong opposition during a packed community meeting.

What we know:

The facility would be the company’s third in Racine County and had been referred to as "Project Nova" until this week. Microsoft representatives gave a brief introduction at the meeting, saying the plan is still in early stages.

Before moving forward, the land west of the We Energies power plant – off Highway 32 and south of County Line Road – would need to be rezoned for light industry.

The proposed facility would house large-scale servers and data processing equipment, requiring significant infrastructure for power, cooling and stormwater systems.

What they're saying:

More than 100 people filled the room Tuesday night, with more than 30 speaking against the project.

Neighbors raised concerns about potential environmental impacts, including Lake Michigan water use, noise, light pollution and energy consumption.

"Data centers have a limited shelf-life," said Caledonia resident Valerie Lancelle. "Once the data center is obsolete, it’s just dead space. It’s not in a place where it’s going to be leveraged in a new way, a positive way."

Microsoft officials stressed the importance of the centers but offered few details.

"These centers are the backbone of any modern society," said Hoda Nia of Microsoft. "They help power up all of our technology that we have in the room and our businesses. There is a whole ecosystem that gets supported by these centers."

The company declined interview requests but said it wants to build an open conversation with the community.

What's next:

A follow-up meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 24, from 5-7 p.m. at the Village Hall, where residents will be able to ask questions and share feedback.