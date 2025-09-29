Microsoft Caledonia data center plans; meeting Monday on rezoning

The Brief Some residents in Caledonia are pushing back over a proposed Microsoft data center coming to their town. On Monday night, the Caledonia Plan Commission will meet to discuss rezoning of a site to build the facility. The area sits west of the We Energies power plant, off Highway 32 and south of County Line Road.



The Caledonia Plan Commission will meet on Monday, Sept. 29 to discuss rezoning for a proposed Microsoft data center. Caledonia residents will also have a chance to give their thoughts about the project.

What we know:

The facility would be the company’s third in Racine County. But before moving forward, the 245 acres in question need to be rezoned for light industry.

The area sits west of the We Energies power plant, off Highway 32 and south of County Line Road.

The proposed facility would house large-scale servers and data processing equipment, requiring significant infrastructure for power, cooling and stormwater systems.

What they're saying:

Neighbors have raised concerns about potential environmental impacts, including Lake Michigan water use, noise, light pollution and energy consumption.

Mick Moore, who sits on Caledonia’s Plan Commission, supports rezoning the land.

"I’m pretty sure I will vote in favor of it because the village needs to move forth with progress," he said.

The Caledonia Plan Commission will next decide whether to recommend the rezoning, with the final vote to come before the full board.