Caledonia homicide; police, US Marshals arrest Milwaukee man

The Brief Police arrested a man on Friday, June 20, in relation to a Caledonia homicide that occurred in the village on April 7. Jerome Howell was arrested in Brown Deer. He now faces multiple charges. Police say more arrests are coming.



Caledonia police, with help from the U.S. Marshals Service, arrested a Milwaukee man on Friday, June 20, in relation to a homicide that occurred in the village on April 7.

Caledonia homicide arrest

What we know:

A news release from the Caledonia Police Department says 24-year-old Jerome Howell was arrested at a Brown Deer address without incident – in connection with that Caledonia homicide.

Howell is now charged with the following criminal counts:

Felony murder (armed robbery)

Attempting armed robbery

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Case details released to date

Timeline:

According to police, officials were dispatched to the report of a man down around 7:38 p.m. on April 7 near E. Frontage Road and 7 Mile Road.

Surveillance video obtained by FOX6 News shows a white pickup truck pull out from a gas station and onto the side of the road.

About six minutes later, another car circles around and pulls up in front of the pickup truck. Video shows people getting out – and less than two minutes later, one man gets shot.

Fatal shooting on E. Frontage Road near 7 Mile Road, Caledonia

Both the car and pickup took off, leaving the man on the ground alive and wounded. Video shows a car circling back. Two people get out and go toward the man – but eventually they drive off again, leaving him.

Caledonia police and Racine County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived at the scene and found a 26-year-old Milwaukee man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was taken by a Caledonia Fire Department rescue unit to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

What's next:

The Caledonia Police Department has made other arrests as a result of the ongoing homicide investigation, and additional arrests are expected. However, charges have not yet been issued in relation to those other arrests.

Officials urge anyone with information on this April homicide to contact the Caledonia Police Department at 262-835-4423.