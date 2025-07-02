Racine woman charged in axe attack on vehicle

article

A Racine woman has been criminally charged – accused of attacking a vehicle with an axe. The incident occurred on June 28 in the Village of Caledonia. The accused is 31-year-old Melissa Mack.

Axe attack

The backstory:

According to the criminal complaint, around 4:30 p.m. that day, police were dispatched to a residence on Stonebridge Drive near Green Bay Road for a report of a woman attacking a car with an "axe."

When police arrived on scene, they spoke to a witness, who was sitting in the rear passenger seat of the vehicle when the incident occurred.

The witness, along with her four children, said that they were at the Marathon gas station at Rapids Drive and Golf Avenue when they saw a woman – later identified as Melissa Mack – standing by her vehicle.

When the witness left the gas station, Mack allegedly started following them in her vehicle. Mack’s vehicle was allegedly "tailgating" them and followed them closely until they were parked in their driveway, court filings say.

Per the complaint, once parked, Mack allegedly exited her vehicle and began cursing at them and hitting their vehicle with an axe. The witness said that Mack is her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend.

Court filings say Mack continued to use profane and violent language while striking the car with the axe. At one point, Mack lunged at the witness with the axe, the complaint states.

Officers observed damage to the vehicle – which included two cracked headlights and two long, thin dents – one on the hood and the other in the center of the grill.

Taken into custody

What we know:

According to the complaint, at approximately 5:35 p.m. that same day, an officer conducted a traffic stop of Mack’s vehicle. Inside Mack’s vehicle, officers located a rusty Taurus handgun inside an open purse on the passenger side floorboard. Inside the purse, officers also located a small bag containing a green leafy substance. The substance tested positive for THC.

Mack agreed to give a statement to officers and initially denied ever being at the Stonebridge residence, and denied ever striking a vehicle with an axe.

Mack was arrested and transported to Racine County Jail, and while in custody, Mack admitted to "doing something" and said that she knew why she was arrested, according to the complaint.

Melissa Mack is charged with the following:

First degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon

Four counts of second degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon

Criminal damage to property, use of a dangerous weapon

Disorderly conduct, use of a dangerous weapon

Possession of tetrahydrocannabinols (THC)

Court proceedings

What's next:

Mack made her initial appearance in court on June 30. Cash bond was set at $2,500.

Mack is due back in court on July 9 for a preliminary hearing.