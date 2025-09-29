Microsoft Caledonia data center; crowd debates project, commission votes

The Brief A packed meeting at Caledonia Village Hall drew hundreds of residents as officials debated a proposed Microsoft data center. The Plan Commission voted 5-2, approving amending the comprehensive land use and rezoning for the data center. The Village Board is expected to vote on the rezoning Oct. 14 after the Plan Commission makes its recommendation.



Hundreds of residents filled Caledonia Village Hall on Monday night, Sept. 29, for a heated meeting over a proposed Microsoft data center.

What we know:

The area sits west of the We Energies power plant, off Highway 32 and south of County Line Road. The village’s Plan Commission is considering whether to recommend rezoning 244 acres of farmland west of the We Energies power plant to light industrial, a necessary step for the project to move forward.

Microsoft has proposed building a large-scale facility that would house servers and data processing equipment, requiring significant infrastructure for power, cooling and stormwater systems.

Company representatives and local economic development officials told residents the project would boost the tax base and provide resources for schools, public safety and infrastructure.

The turnout was so large that officials opened a second room to accommodate the crowd.

What they're saying:

"This project will not only strengthen the local tax base, provide new resources for schools, public safety, infrastructure," said Morgan Phillips of Gateway Technical College. "It will also reduce reliance on residential taxpayers by diversifying the revenue coming into your village."

But many residents voiced opposition, raising concerns about environmental impact, quality of life and potential grid instability.

"My concern is for the village. I love living here. It’s a gem sandwiched in between encroaching development," said resident Prescott Balch. "I want to maintain its charm. I don’t want to sell it out to the highest bidder."

What's next:

The Plan Commission voted 5-2, approving amending the comprehensive land use and rezoning.

The Caledonia Village Board is set to vote on the project Oct. 14.

