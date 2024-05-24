Milwaukee County police chase, crash; new police testimony in court

The 19-year-old driver accused of leading police on two high-speed chases in one night was back in court on Friday, May 24. The second chase ended in a fiery crash in Oak Creek – injuring an 11-year-old boy.

Nearly two weeks after a truck caused chaos on the road of Milwaukee County, the man charged with several felonies related to the incident was back in court.

Griffin Johnson is accused of leading police on two chases on May 9. Investigators say it started in Franklin. Police spotted a stolen truck and chased after it.

Griffin Johnson

Greenfield Police Officer Noah Rens initiated the pursuit – and testified in court Friday. He indicated the chase lasted approximately ten miles – and reached speeds more than 90 mph. The pursuit ended when officers lost sight of the truck.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Later that night, Johnson was spotted again traveling the wrong way.

"The vehicle was driving very recklessly," Rens testified.

That police chase ended when the truck flipped in a rollover crash. Officers learned then that an 11-year-old boy was inside the truck.

Family told police Johnson was staying at their home when he picked up the boy and chucked him in the truck. Officer Rens helped get the boy from the wreck.

"He was trying to crawl out, but was unable to. I had to carry him out," Rens said.

Greenfield Police Officer Noah Rens

The boy is recovering from his injuries.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Meanwhile, Johnson remains in custody – and his case is bound over for trial.