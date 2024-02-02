I-894 semi crash in Greenfield, lanes partially closed
GREENFIELD, Wis. - A semi-truck was involved in a crash on I-894 eastbound in Greenfield on Friday night, Feb. 2.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, it happened at 76th Street around 6:20 p.m. The two left lanes were closed as crews worked to get the semi out.
FOX6 News reached out to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office for additional details about the crash but did not hear back.