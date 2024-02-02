Expand / Collapse search

I-894 semi crash in Greenfield, lanes partially closed

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 9:05PM
Traffic
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Semi crash on I-894 eastbound near 76th Street

GREENFIELD, Wis. - A semi-truck was involved in a crash on I-894 eastbound in Greenfield on Friday night, Feb. 2.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, it happened at 76th Street around 6:20 p.m. The two left lanes were closed as crews worked to get the semi out.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

FOX6 News reached out to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office for additional details about the crash but did not hear back.