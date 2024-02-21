Greenfield theft, police chase: Andrew Gbur sentenced, year in prison

article

A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Andrew Gbur on Wednesday, Feb. 21 to a year in prison plus an additional two years of extended supervision in connection with a robbery and police chase in Greenfield from November 2022.

Gbur, of South Milwaukee, pleaded guilty on Feb. 14 to two charges of retail theft and a charge of vehicle operator flee/elude officer. Two other charges were dismissed and read into the court record for the purposes of sentencing.

Case details

According to police, around 2 a.m. on Nov. 12, 2022, Gbur pulled into the Walgreens parking lot on 76th Street in Greenfield, eventually running out of the store with a handful of merchandise. Police followed, and a pursuit began.

A police report says Gbur drove over the median on 76th Street as police followed him east on Cold Spring to Forest Home. Multiple times, the driver pointed out the window as though he was going to pull over, but he did not, turning right to head west on Forest Home.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Gbur stopped at the red light at 76th Street before turning left to head west on 76th Street. Police said he then sped toward the interstate. Police performed a PIT maneuver and the vehicle spun onto the grassy embankment south of the freeway. Police say that's when Gbur backed down the embankment and onto the freeway, speeding away at over 100 miles per hour.

Stop sticks were deployed near Loomis, but police say Gbur avoided them and tried to take the 27th Street exit while speeding, blowing a red light. He then struck a light pole and traffic signs at 27th Street. His vehicle became disabled at the Dunkin on 27th Street. Police say Gbur ran but was found hiding behind Dunkin.

The pursuit lasted 3 ½ miles and reached a speed of 119 miles per hour.

Police say Gbur had $464.79 worth of merchandise in his vehicle.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Weeks before the Walgreens theft and police pursuit, the complaint indicates Gbur also stole from Ulta in Greenfield. According to the complaint, on Oct. 24 around 12:55 p.m., Gbur took a limited edition Dyson Airwrap and a limited edition Dyson Supersonic hair dryer valued at $1,029.99. Around 7:35 p.m. that same day, Gbur is accused of entering the store again and taking the same two items.