Loomis Road improvement; resurfacing from Highway 100 to 51st Street

More than $12 million in funding has been approved by Gov. Tony Evers for an improvement project along Loomis Road (WIS 36) from WIS 100 in Franklin through Greendale and to 51st Street in Greenfield.

Work is scheduled to begin on Thursday, April 18.

Improvements

Resurface pavement with asphalt.

Box culvert repairs.

Improvements to Scout Lake pedestrian bridge over WIS 36

Replace guardrail.

Replace pedestrian ramps to meet current ADA standards.

Replace concrete curb and gutter.

Traffic Impacts

At least one lane of travel will be maintained in each direction along WIS 36 Inside lane to be closed during stage one Outside lane to be closed during stage two

Inside lane to be closed during stage one

Outside lane to be closed during stage two

Potential temporary median closures

Access to local businesses and residences to be maintained.

Work is scheduled for completion in fall 2024.

All work is weather dependent and subject to change.