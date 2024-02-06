Greenfield man shares heart disease lesson; hopes it'll save a life

February is American Heart Month. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S. But a Greenfield man hopes his story will save someone else's life.

Each step he takes and with every breath, Jim Ninko walks through Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center with a different appreciation for life.

"I was dealt a good card that day," Ninko said. "You never know what’s going to happen."

In December, the 78-year-old was playing pickleball in Bay View. The next thing he remembers was waking up in a hospital bed. Ninko had a heart attack and needed emergency bypass surgery.

"She says all of a sudden the paddle dropped out of your hand and you fell back and your head hit the floor," Ninko said.

Ninko said he was in the right place at the right time – surrounded by people who knew CPR and ultimately saved his life. But that is not always the case.

"Out of hospital, cardiac arrest like this only have about a 10% survival chance," said William Fischer, cardiac surgeon at Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center.

In Ninko's follow-up on Tuesday, Feb. 6, his cardiac surgeon said timing is everything. In Ninko's case, CPR made that life-or-death difference.

"This is the LAD which people call the widowmaker," Fischer said.

Fischer said it is important to stay active, get regular checkups and most importantly, do not smoke. He said listen to your body too. For things like chest or neck pain, or numbness in your left arm.

In the meantime, Ninko hops to inspire others to learn CPR – and plans to be back on the court in no time.

"Thank God for the pickleball players at Bay View," Ninko said.

To learn CPR, the American Heart Association has a lot of resources on courses.