Silver Alert: Greenfield woman missing, last seen Thursday night

A Silver Alert has been issued for 81-year-old Geraldine Pulley, last seen in Greenfield on Thursday night, May 30.

Police described Pulley as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 150 pounds with brown eyes and short red hair. She was dropped off at home near Loomis and Cold Spring around 7 p.m. and hasn't been seen or heard from since.

Pulley is believed to be on foot, police said. She was last seen wearing a white jacket, gray Capri pants and black slip-on shoes.

Anyone with information on Pulley's whereabouts is asked to call the Greenfield Police Department at 414-761-5300.