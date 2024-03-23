Expand / Collapse search

I-894 crash at Loomis Road, 3 sent to hospital

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  March 23, 2024 7:55pm CDT
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Crash on I-894 westbound at Loomis Road (Courtesy: WisDOT)

GREENFIELD, Wis. - A crash on Interstate 894 sent three people to the hospital on Saturday, March 23.

It happened near the Loomis Road off-ramp around 6:10 p.m. The Greenfield Fire Department said the three people hurt were the only three people involved.

WisDOT cameras captured what appeared to be multiple vehicles involved, one with significant front-end damage and another facing the wrong way.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

It caused significant backups for westbound traffic. The Loomis Road bridge over the interstate is being reconstructed, and the westbound exit to Loomis Road southbound is closed. 