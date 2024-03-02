article

Wheelchair basketball players faced off with speed, strength and skill in the annual "Big Cheese Classic" tournament at Greenfield High School on Saturday, March 2.

"I always look forward to these. These are such a fun time," said AJ Fitzpatrick, one of the players.

Fitzpatrick said he has a hard time bending his knees and ankles, but it does not stop him or others from leaving it all on the court.

The Wisconsin Adaptive Sports Association helped organize the tournament.

"For the most part, when you see wheelchair basketball. The more you watch it. You start recognizing it’s just like basketball. The court is the same, the three point line is the same distance," said organizer Jeremy Lade. "We have 18 teams in the tournament. Eighteen teams from across the country all looking to develop."

Big Cheese Classic wheelchair basketball tournament at Greenfield High School.

There are dozens and dozens of players from across the country – all from different backgrounds and different ages, but all with the same message.

"I want people to realize disabled people are still athletes, and we are still out here working and grinding just like able-bodied athletes," added Fitzpatrick.

"We're just like regular people. We’re working hard," said Jesus Cardoza, a player who traveled from Kasnas City to compete. "It’s great to feel included and be apart of something that could take my life to the next level."

The players are committed to growing their skills. Fitzpatrick hopes to play wheelchair basketball at the Paralympic Games in Paris this summer.

"I never thought I was going to get here. Playing in college and trying out for team USA, you never know where it’s to take you," he added.

The tournament continues on Sunday, March 3.