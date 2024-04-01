Brookfield, Milwaukee Total Wine thefts; suspect had Irish accent: police

article

Police are asking for the public's help to identify and locate a man who they say stole thousands of dollars worth of liquor from Total Wine locations in Brookfield and Milwaukee.

Officials say on March 15, a male went to the Total Wine locations on W. Bluemound Road in Brookfiel and Sura Lane in Milwaukee. He used a stolen American Express card to purchase approximately $8,900 and $6,500 worth of liquor, officials said.

The suspect is described as a male, white, with a medium build. Officials say he was wearing a light-colored sweater and collared shirt, dark blue/black pants, black shoes, glasses and flat cap. He had facial hair and an Irish accent.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

If you have any information about the suspect involved in the incident, you are urged to contact Brookfiel police. To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.