Severe Weather Awareness Week; statewide tornado drills

Springtime in Wisconsin means peak season for severe weather, including tornadoes.

Wisconsin's 2024 Severe Weather Awareness Week is from April 8-12 and one Greenfield fire station hosted officials to share how people can get prepared.

"These storms can pop up at any moment," Greenfield Assistant Fire Chief Dan Weber said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Area officials are encouraging people to get ready.

"It's extremely important that we talk about emergency preparedness," Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley said. "It’s extremely important to have that plan, talk that plan with your loved ones and everybody in your household."

Part of that plan means getting an emergency kit prepared, full of things like flashlights, batteries, food and water, and any medication you may need.

Then comes making a plan for your home, like figuring out where your safe space is.

Storm shelters and basements are the best, but if you don't have those, you'll want to get in the most interior room in your home, on the lowest floor, with no windows.

Make sure you also have emergency alerts activated on your phone.

As extra precaution, Milwaukee County is making sure sirens will be loud and clear for all to hear.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"We are utilizing our American Rescue Plan to actually improve any of these tornado sirens," Crowley said.

On Thursday, April 11, sirens will go off throughout the state at 1:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m., all to make sure they are working properly. So if you hear sirens tomorrow, it is only part of a drill.