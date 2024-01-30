Loomis Road bridge over I-894 reconstruction; long-term closure

article

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced it will close the WIS 36 (Loomis Road) bridge over I-894 in Milwaukee County beginning Thursday, Feb. 1. This closure will be long-term for bridge reconstruction.

What to expect

Loomis Road over I-894 is scheduled to remain closed through fall 2024.

The westbound I-894 exit ramp to Loomis Road southbound is scheduled to close through fall 2024.

All other entrance and exit ramps at Loomis Road are scheduled to remain open.

All work is weather dependent and subject to change.

Detour

Detours will utilize S. 27th Street, Layton Avenue, and S. 60th Street.

Officials say access to businesses and residences will be maintained throughout construction.

The WIS 36 (Loomis Road) bridge reconstruction is part of the ongoing rehabilitation project on I-894 between 84th and 35th Streets. Scheduled completion of the project is set for fall 2024. Learn more about the project.