Greenfield, West Allis health departments merge

The City of Greenfield and City of West Allis announced on Wednesday, March 27 the creation of the Southwest Suburban Health Department -- as the Greenfield Health Department merges with the West Allis Health Department.

The Greenfield and West Allis Common Councils approved an intergovernmental agreement establishing the Southwest Suburban Health Department for a term of five years and creating a joint board of health representing the West Allis and Greenfield communities. The newly created organization will be funded mutually by the City of West Allis and City of Greenfield and through grant funding from the State of Wisconsin Department of Health and Social Services.

Officials say the Southwest Suburban Health Department partnership will allow both the West Allis Health Department and Greenfield Health Department to gain efficiencies, improve communication, and offer more robust services to the public within these jurisdictions.

The new department will focus on a mission to improve health and wellbeing of the communities it serves through education, disease prevention, and promotion of diversity, connection, and partnership, officials said.