MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee County officials on Thursday, March 26 announced they're suspending fare collection on Milwaukee County Transit System buses -- and ordering riders to enter through the rear door only, unless they need assistance with a mobility device or other ADA accommodation.MCTS officials noted suspending fare collection limits the interaction between riders and bus drivers.The announcement came during a 4 p.m. briefing by Milwaukee County officials on the coronavirus pandemic.“While Congress works to create a new Federal Transit Administration grant program to help transit systems sustain operations during the COVID-19 pandemic, MCTS is doing its part to help ensure continuation of mass transit in Milwaukee County in this time of need,” said MCTS Managing Director Dan Boehm in a news release.MCTS will suspend fare collection starting 4 a.m. on Saturday, March 28 in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.A group of seven Milwaukee County supervisors submitted a proposal to Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele on Monday, March 23 to make this happen.On March 20, MCTS officials announced a reduction in bus service due to COVID-19 starting March 23.Until further notice, buses that operate Mondays through Fridays will begin using a schedule that is similar to the one used by MCTS on Saturdays.

