MCTS: Bus struck in multi-vehicle crash near Good Hope and Teutonia
MILWAUKEE -- An MCTS bus was rear-ended in a crash near Good Hope and Teutonia on Milwaukee's north side Tuesday afternoon.An MCTS spokesperson told FOX6 News that two vehicles were involved in a crash and one of the two collided with the bus, which was parked for its layover, as a result.The bus driver was the only person on board at the time and was taken to the hospital for medical evaluation.This is a developing story.
'Absolutely stunned:' After bus broke down, MCTS driver thanks 10-year-old boy with new bike
MILWAUKEE -- A 10-year-old Milwaukee boy has a new set of wheels as a "thank you" for keeping a Milwaukee County Transit System employee company when her bus broke down.
Milwaukee County committee unanimously approves plan to require masks on MCTS buses
MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee County's Transportation, Public Works and Transit Committee on Wednesday, July 8 unanimously approved a resolution that would require masks for all Milwaukee County Transit System riders amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Bus drivers union in Milwaukee County wants passengers to be required to wear masks
MILWAUKEE -- In Milwaukee County, masks are mandated for county facilities.
MCTS to suspend bus service early through the weekend
MILWAUKEE -- Officials with the Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) announced Thursday, June 4 they will temporarily suspend all bus service starting at 10 p.m. on Thursday "after experiencing significant service disruptions in the past six days" amid protests over the officer-involved death of George Floyd.MCTS will also suspend service early on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights (June 5 to June 7).Service will resume each morning as regularly scheduled, officials said.MCTS officials noted in a news release Thursday the daily protest marches close major streets and intersections that are a part of the MCTS core bus route network.
Fare collection resumes for MCTS riders at 4 a.m. Monday, June 1
MILWAUKEE -- Fare collection will resume Monday, June 1 on all Milwaukee County Transit System buses.Riders were not charged for two months during the coronavirus pandemic.In addition to fare collection resuming, all riders will be asked to enter at the front of the bus -- with social distancing rules still in effect.Only 10 people will be allowed on a bus at a time -- and riders are asked to wear masks.MCTS officials said it's been too difficult to operate without collecting money from passengers."We're collecting fares again," said Kristina Hoffman with MCTS. "We've had rising costs due to the pandemic, and without any fare revenue, that's really been difficult for us."Fare collection begins a 4 a.m. Monday.Anyone with questions about fares or bus passes can contact the MCTS Customer Service Center by phone at 414-937-3218 (Voice), 711 (TRS), or email “customerservice@mcts.org.”
People climb atop MCTS bus, gunshots heard amid protests near 27th and Center
MILWAUKEE -- FOX6 News found several protesters near 27th and Fond du Lac who had climbed on top of a Milwaukee County Transit System bus just after 9 p.m. on Saturday, May 30.A spokesperson with MCTS said the protesters were jumping on the roof of the bus and that the driver and passengers were able to get off safely.Police arrived soon after and the bus was driven back to the station safely.
President Trump: $40.9M in federal funding committed to Milwaukee rapid transit project
MILWAUKEE -- President Donald Trump on Thursday, May 28 tweeted that millions of dollars in funding is being committed to Milwaukee's East-West Bus Rapid Transit project.
'Wrong direction:' Milwaukee Co. falling behind in key indicators used to track safe reopening
MILWAUKEE -- Health officials announced Tuesday, May 26 that Milwaukee County has fallen behind in two of five categories used to track a safe reopening.The five, key indicators are used to track Milwaukee County's health and safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
MCTS to resume bus fare collection, front door boarding on June 1
MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) announced Tuesday, May 26, that it will resume fare collection and front door boarding on all buses and on paratransit vehicles providing Transit Plus rides starting at 4:00 a.m. on June 1, 2020.MCTS is recommending that riders who are medically able to wear a face mask or face covering over their nose and mouth while on board.
MPD: 2 injured, driver cited in accident that collided with MCTS bus near 27th and Vliet
MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are investigating an accident that happened near 27th and Vliet on Friday afternoon.Authorities said a vehicle ran a red light and hit another vehicle around 4:40 p.m. on May 22.
'Do your part:' MCTS urges public to continue following rider restrictions, Safer at Home orders
MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee County Transit System and its bus drivers have asked the public to continue doing their part in keeping everyone safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.In a video, drivers share messages of hope and public safety for both themselves and riders.All Milwaukee County Transit System buses are currently limiting ridership to 10 people in an effort to practice better social distancing.
Body of missing Milwaukee County Transit System employee pulled from Menomonee River
MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee County medical examiner on Wednesday, April 15 identified the body pulled from the Menomonee River on April 12 as that of Jerome Wasielewski, a missing Milwaukee County Transit System employee.He was last seen leaving the MCTS administration building on March 20.
MCTS asks for public assistance finding missing employee last seen March 20
MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) is asking for the public's help finding a missing employee.
'I think it's better this way:' 10 rider limit takes affect on all MCTS buses
MILWAUKEE -- All Milwaukee County Transit System buses are now limiting ridership to just 10 people in an effort to practice better social distancing, but that change has come with other challenges.There is only so much opportunity for social distancing in confined spaces like on a bus or at a bus stop.
'Essential rides only:' MCTS to limit number of passengers on buses to 10 beginning Thursday
MILWAUKEE -- The next time you wait for a Milwaukee County bus, don't be surprised if it passes you by.The Milwaukee County Transit System will begin on Thursday, April 9 limiting the number of passengers on buses to just 10.
'Better to be safe than sorry:' Concerns rise over lack of social distancing on buses
MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) has already made changes to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Milwaukee County officials announce suspension of MCTS bus fares
MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee County officials on Thursday, March 26 announced they're suspending fare collection on Milwaukee County Transit System buses -- and ordering riders to enter through the rear door only, unless they need assistance with a mobility device or other ADA accommodation.MCTS officials noted suspending fare collection limits the interaction between riders and bus drivers.The announcement came during a 4 p.m. briefing by Milwaukee County officials on the coronavirus pandemic.“While Congress works to create a new Federal Transit Administration grant program to help transit systems sustain operations during the COVID-19 pandemic, MCTS is doing its part to help ensure continuation of mass transit in Milwaukee County in this time of need,” said MCTS Managing Director Dan Boehm in a news release.MCTS will suspend fare collection starting 4 a.m. on Saturday, March 28 in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.A group of seven Milwaukee County supervisors submitted a proposal to Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele on Monday, March 23 to make this happen.On March 20, MCTS officials announced a reduction in bus service due to COVID-19 starting March 23.Until further notice, buses that operate Mondays through Fridays will begin using a schedule that is similar to the one used by MCTS on Saturdays.
Milwaukee County supervisors propose free bus service during coronavirus pandemic
MILWAUKEE -- Several members of the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors are proposing free bus rides on all Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) buses, starting immediately, for at least three weeks.A group of seven supervisors proposed the measure to Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele on Monday, March 23.