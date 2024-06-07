Milwaukee bus driver helps save dog lost in the rain: video

A Milwaukee County Transit System bus driver went above and beyond, helping save a lost dog.

According to MCTS, bus driver Stephany K. was driving along her route one rainy Monday when she spotted the pup. She opened the door of her bus and guided the happy dog inside.

The dog greeted passengers and explored the bus while Stephany called dispatchers. She then took the dog onto her seat to keep it safe until help arrived.

A route supervisor soon came to take the dog to the Milwaukee Police Department, so it could hopefully reunite it with its family.