MCTS: 62K+ rides to Summerfest 2023

Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) provided more than 62,000 rides to attendees of Summerfest, during its 55th anniversary celebration.

For the first time in the history of the event, music-lovers could catch a ride on the new CONNECT 1 Bus Rapid Transit line, which proved so popular, buses often had standing room only to and from the Big Gig.



MCTS partnered with Milwaukee County and Summerfest to provide two shuttles from Brown Deer and College Avenue Park and Rides.

"We were thrilled to have MCTS bus service back for Summerfest," said Sarah Pancheri, President of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. "We want to thank Milwaukee County and everyone at MCTS for their efforts, which served thousands of festivalgoers and our seasonal employees with a convenient transportation option."

These shuttles provided 45,000 rides which helped boost attendance at Henry Maier Festival Park for those coming in from the north or south. CONNECT 1 BRT carried nearly 17,000 rides during the event with the highest number of rides coming on Friday, July 7 at over 3,000 rides to and from Summerfest.

"Working with Summerfest leadership, we knew how important bringing back MCTS to the transportation mix was. I’m proud of how we collaborated to give attendees affordable public transit options to attend the biggest fest of the year. MCTS CONNECT proved as attractive for tourists and weekenders as it is for employees during the week. Milwaukee County’s first Bus Rapid Transit line has quickly become a part of our everyday culture," said County Executive David Crowley said.



