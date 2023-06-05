Milwaukee-Wauwatosa Bus Rapid Transit service begins; a quicker option

There is a new and quicker option to get between downtown Milwaukee and Wauwatosa. Milwaukee County launched on Sunday, June 4 its new Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) line – with the hope of expanding the route in the next three years.

CONNECT 1 travels east-west. The goal is to eventually create a north-south route as well.

"I rode it this morning for the first time," said Gordon DeVonish, an avid MCTS ride.

DeVonish was heading home to Milwaukee's south side after a doctor's appointment in Wauwatosa. This time, he had a faster option using the new CONNECT 1 route.

Milwaukee County Bus Rapid Transit (BRT)

"The ride is very nice. It’s smooth. Plus you don’t have all them stops," DeVonish said.

"Fast and reliable transportation. And that’s what CONNECT delivers," said Denise Wandke, MCTS President and Managing Director.

Milwaukee County's and Wisconsin's first BRT line officially started Sunday. Officials cut ribbon on the $50 million project on Monday.

"This BRT is a BFD. And it still is a BFD, and that’s why we’re here. To commemorate this project that’s been long in the making," said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley.

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley

The CONNECT 1 route features dedicated bus lanes and stops – and includes eleven electric buses.

"And beneath these seats here we have USB ports for everybody," said Karen Martinez, MCTS driver and instructor.

It pulls up every ten minutes at peak times during the week – and 15 minutes on weekends.

Wauwatosa's mayor said it restores a direct service line to Milwaukee not seen since the last street car in the 1950s.

"Today, we’re finally recreating a transit network we can really all be proud of," said Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis McBride.

City leaders tout the line as a way to connect thousands of people with jobs, health care, and recreational opportunities.

"Great cities have great transit opportunities. Cities with great quality of life, cities with great job opportunities, cities with thriving businesses have choices for people to travel," said Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson

Construction for a north-south BRT could begin as early as 2026.

CONNECT 1 Timeline