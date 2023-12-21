Milwaukee Miller Lite Free Rides; celebrate new year responsibly

article

In partnership with Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS), the Miller Lite Free Rides program returns to Milwaukee as people ring in the new year. It is the 35th year of this program.

The program got its start in 1988 – and provides residents with free transportation to celebrate the new year responsibly. Molson Coors officials say in the 35 years, more than one million free rides have been provided.

Rides on all MCTS routes will be free on from 8 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31 to 4 a.m. Monday, Jan. 1.

"There can be no doubt that Miller Lite Free Rides have saved lives," said Kristina Hoffman, MCTS director of marketing and communications. "There's a route for everyone celebrating."

"We had our largest year in 2022 of free rides and hoping to continue that for 2023 and beyond," said Alison Hanrahan, Molson Coors community affairs manager.

Visit RideMCTS.com/buscrawl to find the most popular routes. You can also download the UMO app to plan and track your bus in real-time.