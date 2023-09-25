MCTS driver struck by passenger; man charged

article

A Milwaukee man has been criminally charged, accused of striking a Milwaukee County Transit System bus driver on Saturday, Sept. 23. Tayveon Sykes is facing one count of battery to a public transit operator.

According to the criminal complaint, officers were dispatched to a battery complaint on a Milwaukee County Transit System bus on Sept. 23 around 3:45 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers coordinated with a transit security officer to locate the subject, identified as Tayveon Sykes, near 15th and Greenfield.

The Milwaukee County Transit System bus driver told authorities that Sykes did not pay the fare when he got onto the bus and was uttering profanities at him while walking to the rear of the bus.

As the bus was going through the area of 29th and Greenfield, Sykes walked towards the front of the bus, leaned past the safety glass surrounding the driver, and struck the driver twice with a closed fist, according to the criminal complaint.

The complaint states that the driver stopped the bus abruptly to knock Sykes away from him and then opened the door. Sykes then left the bus and was later taken into custody.

Sykes told police that he struck the driver because he could read between the lines of the bus driver "talking [expletive]" and making comments of transfers. Sykes was extremely agitated and uttered statements that did not make sense, according to the complaint.

The complaint states that Sykes commented at one point that he had not done any drugs that day.