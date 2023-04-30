Vehicle strikes MCTS bus, boy hurt, driver arrested

article

A Milwaukee County Transit System bus was involved in a crash near Sherman and Burleigh on Saturday night, April 29.

Milwaukee police said the crash happened around 9 p.m.

Officials said an MCTS bus was traveling east on Burleigh when a black Nissan hit it at the intersection of Sherman and Burleigh. A two-year-old boy was in the Nissan and was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The driver of the Nissan, a 23-year-old woman, was taken into custody.

Charges are pending review at the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.