MCTS: Free rides on CONNECT 1 BRT continue into early 2024

article

Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) and its fare payment service provider, Umo Mobility, have agreed to extend the free ride period on the new CONNECT 1 BRT line into early 2024.

Riders can continue to explore the regional, 9-mile route that reaches major employers, education, recreation, and medical destinations, at no cost.

According to a press release, one of the new features of Milwaukee County’s new Bus Rapid Transit line (BRT) is pre-board payment. Due to a supply chain delay, the pre-board fare equipment will not be ready as planned this fall.

MCTS will announce the timeline when WisGo pre-board fare collection will begin on the BRT sometime in early 2024, along with timing for an educational campaign throughout the community.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

A Preview of Pre-Payment Along the BRT in 2024