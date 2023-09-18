MCTS: Free rides on CONNECT 1 BRT continue into early 2024
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) and its fare payment service provider, Umo Mobility, have agreed to extend the free ride period on the new CONNECT 1 BRT line into early 2024.
Riders can continue to explore the regional, 9-mile route that reaches major employers, education, recreation, and medical destinations, at no cost.
According to a press release, one of the new features of Milwaukee County’s new Bus Rapid Transit line (BRT) is pre-board payment. Due to a supply chain delay, the pre-board fare equipment will not be ready as planned this fall.
MCTS will announce the timeline when WisGo pre-board fare collection will begin on the BRT sometime in early 2024, along with timing for an educational campaign throughout the community.
A Preview of Pre-Payment Along the BRT in 2024
MCTS will join major metros that already offer pre-board payment including San Francisco, Portland, Paris, and Berlin, and will be the first to offer pre-board bus payment in the state of Wisconsin. When riders pay at the platform before boarding the bus, it speeds up the boarding process. Pre-board payment is found more often in rail service than public transit. Once the new platform validators are installed in 2024, riders will be able to simply scan their WisGo card or Umo mobile app prior to boarding the CONNECT 1.
Ridership on MCTS’s new Bus Rapid Transit line has continued to grow since it started in June 2023, and is now at 3,600 rides a day. For more information about riding CONNECT 1, visit RideMCTS.com/CONNECT.