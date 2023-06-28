MCTS free WisGo card offer expiring; what riders need to know

article

The Milwaukee County Transit System's free WisGo card offer expires Friday, June 30 – part of a switch to the new fare system.

MCTS moved to WisGo on April 1. The new payment method allows fare capping, so riders will never have to pay more than the cost of a daily, weekly, or monthly pass without having to pre-purchase passes. Riders have three months remaining to make the switch from the M-Card to WisGo before the Sept. 30 deadline.

Free WisGo cards are still available for now – but starting July 1, full fare cards will cost $2 each. Riders can buy a new WisGo card at over 65 locations or reload an existing card at over 150 locations across Milwaukee County. Riders may also reload cards online at UmoPass.com. MCTS said all smartphones support the Umo app.

Important deadlines

June 30: Last day to get a free WisGo card

July 1: Full fare WisGo cards go on sale for $2

July 31: Last day to reload M-Cards

Sept. 30: Last day to use M-Card balance (call 414-937-3218 to transfer the balance to a WisGo card)

Sept. 30: Free rides end on CONNECT 1 BRT

Oct. 1: Riders must pay before boarding by using validators on BRT platforms

How to transition to WisGo

Download the Umo app

Buy or reload a WisGo card; check out these locations

Visit MCTS for a reduced-fare Wiso card

Seniors, children under 12, and riders with a qualifying disability will need to visit MCTS to obtain a new or replacement Reduced Fare WisGo card. Transit Plus bus riders and former GoPass users will also need to make the switch to this new reduced fare card. The application form can be found on the MCTS website.

Those whose university or employer are enrolled in the U-Pass or Commuter Value Pass Program will be transitioned to the new WisGo system. Students may contact the university's transit office or student life office, and employees may contact their company’s HR department to learn more.