Reckless driving crashes involving Milwaukee County buses; cost adding up

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  April 24, 2024 9:55am CDT
Milwaukee County
MCTS officials speak about the cost of crashes involving county buses.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) officials say data shows reckless driving crashes involving drivers striking buses have increased by 40% in 2024. Now, officials are asking the community to slow down.

MCTS President and Managing Director Denise Wandke strongly urges car drivers to take better care of themselves and the community by driving safely.

On Thursday around midnight and on Saturday at 9:30 p.m., two reckless drivers crashed into MCTS buses. The wrecks caused deaths in the two cars – and injured passengers and operators on both buses.

"This was an avoidable tragedy that could have been worse. Drivers in Milwaukee County must slow down so we can save lives," Wandke stated in a news release.

Both bus operators are recovering. MCTS is supporting the operators with the resources they need for their physical and mental well-being.

The financial cost

In just 48 hours, reckless driving cost Milwaukee County over $2 million in bus replacement costs alone, officials said. 

Thursday’s night crash into a clean diesel bus totaled the bus. The cost to replace this bus would be $650,000. 

The bus that was hit on Saturday night is damaged beyond repair. This was a Battery Electric Bus with approximately 10,000 miles on it. It operated along the CONNECT 1 Bus Rapid Transit line. The cost to purchase a new Battery Electric Bus is $1.6 million.

This is a developing story.