MCTS honors Rosa Parks, Claudette Colvin this weekend

The Milwaukee County Transit System is honoring Rosa Parks for an eighth consecutive year, keeping a seat open on every bus, from Friday, Dec. 1 through Sunday.

This year, in addition to Parks, MCTS is recognizing civil rights leader Claudette Colvin – a key player in the civil rights movement in Alabama during the 1950s. Colvin, like Parks, refused to give up her seat on a bus on March 2, 1955

Each reserved seat will include a red rose and a special placard that features Parks’ photo and a message that states: "On the anniversary of her courageous act, MCTS salutes Rosa Parks, Claudette Colvin, and all who made a seat available for everyone."

In addition to the bus tribute, MCTS has opened applications to its annual scholarship program. High school seniors in Milwaukee County who will attend a trade school, college or university are invited to submit their application which includes writing a short essay inspired by Parks’ quote, "Each person must live their life as a model for others."

Scholarship entries must be submitted by Jan. 6, 2024 to be considered. Three winners, who will each receive $1,000 toward their higher education, will be announced in February on Parks' birthday. Details about the scholarship can be found at on the RideMCTS website.

More information about MCTS community outreach programs can be found on the website as well.