Milwaukee County bus hit; stolen vehicle involved, 1 arrested

article

A Milwaukee County Transit System bus was hit in a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday, May 9.

It happened at approximately 2:15 p.m. near 27th and Clybourn.

Police said a 16-year-old male driving a stolen vehicle was speeding on 27th and ignored a red light. It then collided with another vehicle, as well as the bus.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The 16-year-old fled on foot and was later arrested.

No injuries were reported.

Police said criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.