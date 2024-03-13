St. Patrick's Day free rides, MCTS service returns March 16

article

The Milwaukee County Transit System will once again offer free rides for St. Patrick's Day, in partnership with Miller Lite.

Rides will be fare-free on MCTS bus routes starting Saturday, March 16 at 6 p.m. until the end of regular service for those routes.

"We continue our commitment to safety and want to encourage anybody who is planning to celebrate this weekend to do so responsibly," said Molson Coors' Alison Hanrahan.

The free rides continue a nearly 40-year tradition to help people responsibly celebrate special occasions. Last year, officials said it provided nearly 10,000 rides in the Milwaukee area.

AAA ‘Tow to Go’

AAA is also offering its "Tow to Go" service for St. Patrick's Day weekend in Wisconsin, among other states. From Friday, March 15 at 6 p.m. through Monday, March 18 at 6 a.m., the company will tow a would-be impaired driver's vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius. While it is free to anyone, AAA asks that it be treated as a last resort.