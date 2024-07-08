RNC 2024: MCTS service map released, riders should expect delays

Milwaukee County Transit System says that security measures during the RNC will cause bus detours downtown throughout the duration of the RNC.

According to a news release, detours could start as soon as July 11, when fencing around the security perimeter goes up.

Throughout the length of the convention and the day after it ends, MCTS will serve only the existing bus stops located outside the Vehicle Screening and Pedestrian Restricted Security Perimeter.

Only those stops outside the detour zone will be served.

Service is expected to return to normal once the fencing and any street closures end, sometime on Friday, July 19.

While public transportation will be most impacted in downtown Milwaukee, riders should also expect delays across the system due to the overall increase in traffic expected at the event.

Detour Information

Fourteen public transit routes in downtown Milwaukee will be most impacted by the RNC. Affected routes include CONNECT 1, BlueLine, GreenLine, 12, 15, 18, 19, 30, 31, 33, 34, 57, 80 & 81. A majority of the impacted service will be rerouted to 12th, Walnut and Milwaukee Streets.