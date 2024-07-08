RNC 2024: MCTS service map released, riders should expect delays
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County Transit System says that security measures during the RNC will cause bus detours downtown throughout the duration of the RNC.
According to a news release, detours could start as soon as July 11, when fencing around the security perimeter goes up.
Throughout the length of the convention and the day after it ends, MCTS will serve only the existing bus stops located outside the Vehicle Screening and Pedestrian Restricted Security Perimeter.
Only those stops outside the detour zone will be served.
Service is expected to return to normal once the fencing and any street closures end, sometime on Friday, July 19.
While public transportation will be most impacted in downtown Milwaukee, riders should also expect delays across the system due to the overall increase in traffic expected at the event.
Detour Information
Fourteen public transit routes in downtown Milwaukee will be most impacted by the RNC. Affected routes include CONNECT 1, BlueLine, GreenLine, 12, 15, 18, 19, 30, 31, 33, 34, 57, 80 & 81. A majority of the impacted service will be rerouted to 12th, Walnut and Milwaukee Streets.
- CONNECT 1 & 30 (Wisconsin Ave East-West Routes): Will detour off of Wisconsin Avenue between 12th & Milwaukee. Please use the following bus stops during this time: Eastbound: Wisconsin & North 16th BRT Station (stop #9640) Wisconsin & Jefferson/Jackson (stop #66) Westbound: Wisconsin & Jefferson/Jackson (stop #4392) Wisconsin & North 16th BRT Station (stop #9641)
- BlueLine: Will detour off of regular routing between Wells and 12th and the eastern portion of the route. Please use the following bus stops during this time: Northbound:Highland & 12th Street (stop #2992) Southbound:12th Street & State (stop #888)
- GreenLine: Will detour off of 6th/MLK between Pittsburgh and Water. Please use the following bus stops during this time: Northbound: 1st Street & Pittsburgh (stop #2602) Water & Pleasant (stop #1323) Southbound: Water & Pleasant (stop #1421) 1st Street & Pittsburgh (stop #8557)
- Route 12: Will detour off of regular routing between Wells and 12th and the eastern portion of the route. Please use the following bus stops during this time: Northbound:12th Street & Wells (stop #890) Southbound:12th Street & Wells (stop #890)
- Route 15: Will detour off of Water between Pittsburgh and Juneau. Please use the following bus stops during this time: Northbound: 1st Street & Pittsburgh (stop #2602) Juneau & 501 East (stop #1614) Southbound: Juneau & 500 East (stop #1645) 1st Street & Pittsburgh (stop #8557)
- Route 18: Will detour off of Water between Pittsburgh and Ogden. Please use the following bus stops during this time: Eastbound: South 1st & Pittsburgh (stop #2602) Broadway & Knapp (stop #1761) Westbound: Broadway & Knapp (stop #1761) South 1st & Pittsburgh (stop #8557)
- Route 19: Will detour off of MLK and 6th between Walnut/Pleasant and Pittsburgh. Please use the following bus stops during this time: Northbound: 6th Street & Bruce (stop #7218) MLK Drive & Reservoir (stop #1973) Southbound: MLK Drive & Reservoir (stop #1873) 6th Street & Virginia (stop #7129)
- Route 31: Will detour off of regular routing between Highland and 11th and the eastern portion of the route. Please use the following bus stops during this time: Eastbound:Highland & 12th Street (stop #2990) Westbound:Highland & 12th Street (stop #2992)
- Route 33: Will detour off of regular routing between Juneau and Milwaukee and the eastern portion of the route. Please use the following bus stops during this time: Eastbound: Vliet & 15th Street (stop #616) Prospect & State (stop #1705) Westbound: Prospect & State (stop #1705) Vliet & 15th Street (stop #750)
- Route 34: Will detour off of 6th Street between Brown and Clybourn. Please use the following bus stops during this time: Eastbound:8th Street & North Ave (stop #8420) Westbound:7th St & North Ave (stop #8348)
- Route 57: Will detour off of regular routing between Walnut and MLK and the eastern portion of the route. Please use the following bus stops during this time: Eastbound:Walnut & MLK Drive (stop #5644) Westbound:Walnut-Pleasant & MLK Drive (stop #5525)
- Route 80: Will detour off of 6th/Halyard between Florida and North. Please use the following bus stops during this time: Northbound: 6th Street & Bruce (stop #7128) 7th St & North Ave (stop #8348) Southbound: 8th Street & North Ave (stop #8420) 6th Street & Virginia (stop #7129)
- Route 81: Will detour off of 6th between McKinley and Canal. Please use the following bus stops during this time: Northbound: 6th Street & National (stop #7217) Walnut & 14th Street (stop #5531) Southbound: Walnut & 14th Street (stop #5637) 6th Street & National (stop #7131)
